Police have arrested a person who had a fake gun in Auckland on Thursday morning.

Police were called to a retail complex in Manukau at 11.20am after a person was seen with what was believed to be a gun on Leyton Way.

“Police attended and subsequently arrested one person inside the complex who was determined to be carrying an imitation firearm,” a spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said there were no injuries and enquiries remained ongoing.