Armed police respond to 'neighbourly dispute' in West Auckland

Armed police have responded to a dispute between neighbours in West Auckland.

Armed police have responded to a “neighbourly dispute” between occupants of two homes in the West Auckland suburb of Avondale.

Police were called to Miranda St in Avondale at about 10.40am on Thursday after one person reportedly made threats about a firearm.

No gun was found by police and there were no reports of serious injuries.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were armed, but the Armed Offenders Sqaud (AOS) was not present.

Inquiries are ongoing, a police spokesperson said.