Hastings homicide victim just back in country three weeks after visit to sister in France

Darcy Strickland, the man found dead at a Flaxmere address, has been described by whānau as a “lovely”, “soft nature” and “gentle” young man.

A man killed in a homicide in Hawke’s Bay on Thursday night was “a good man from a beautiful family,” says a Flaxmere community leader.

A police investigation is underway after the man named by whānau as Darcy Strickland and another person were found on Ramsey St, Flaxmere about 11.45pm.

Strickland died at the scene.

The other person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries and was in a serious condition on Friday morning.

Whānau described Strickland as a “lovely”, “soft natured” and “gentle” young man.

The relative, who asked not to be named, said the family was in disbelief about his “senseless” death.

She said Strickland had returned from Paris about three weeks ago where he had been a “doting uncle” to his sister’s children.

He came home to his parents’ home in Flaxmere, just a few metres down the road from where he died.

The family was still unsure what had happened in the lead up to his death and had no idea who might be responsible.

Supplied A man named as Darcy Strickland on social media was found dead on Ramsey Crescent, Flaxmere, Hastings.

"To be back in the country only three weeks and for this to happen,” the relative said. “From what I know of Darcy and his nature ... that's the thing that baffles me.”

She said it was “heart-wrenching” that he had been killed this way, and several other family members had recently passed.

Flaxmere community leader Peleti Oli, a barber, said his family was close to Strickland’s family. They had attended church and school together.

“Flaxmere’s a small community and this has shaken me up quite a bit,” he said.

“They’re a well-known family here in Flaxmere. Really good people. A big church family.”

Oli said Strickland had recently returned from Europe where he had been a mural artist.

“He’s a super nice bloke. He lived in Australia for a while but would come home now and then and come in for a haircut and a catch-up. He was a good man from a beautiful family,” Oli said.

“If there’s a time to come together as a community it’s right now,” he said.

Supplied Police said residents would notice an increased Police presence in the area.

A long term resident of Ramsey Street hadn’t heard anything the night before. She said the family of the victim were good people.

“It’s sad,” she said.

Another woman on the street who did not want to be named said the street had been quiet on Thursday night.

“We normally hear or know if there’s been a party,” she said.

She hadn’t noticed the police this morning and while there hadn’t been anything eventful on the street recently she was not surprised.

“We’re not surprised by anything really these days,” she said.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Police were called to the Ramsey St address in Flaxmere about 11.45pm on Thursday.

Community leader Henare O’Keefe advised residents to “go home, hug your loved ones, and let the police do their work”.

Police were working to establish what had occurred and how the pair came to be injured, with a scene examination will take place at the property today.

Police said residents would notice an increased Police presence in the area.

“We are also asking anyone with information to come forward and share it with us,” a spokesman said.

You can do so by calling 105, quoting event number P052230650.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.