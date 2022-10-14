Police launch homicide inquiry after man dies in Hastings

A man has died and another person has been found seriously injured in Hastings, leading police to launch a homicide inquiry.

Police were called to a Ramsey Crescent in Flaxmere, Hastings about 11.45pm on Thursday after two people were found injured outside a house.

One person died at the scene, a police spokesperson said.

The other has been transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and how the pair came to be injured.

A scene examination will take place at the property today.

Police said residents will notice an increased Police presence in the area.

“We are also asking anyone with information to come forward and share it with us,” a spokesman said.

You can do so by calling 105, quoting event number P052230650.

Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

MORE TO COME.