One arrested after Palmerston North jewellery stores targeted by buglars

The two burglars targeted a store in The Plaza, but came away empty-handed, before stealing watches from another jeweller. (File pic)

Police have arrested one man and are hunting two more after two Palmerston North jewellery stores were targeted in brazen late-afternoon robberies.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson​ said two heavily disguised men first targeted a jewellery store in The Plaza shopping mall on Wednesday at 5.30pm.

They clearly wanted to steal jewellery, but fled after realising the items they were after had been secured.

They ran out the main entrance onto Church St before getting in a car and driving to a second store, where they managed to smash cabinets and steal watches.

READ MORE:

* Pascoes hit by second jewellery heist in seven days in Auckland break-in

* Michael Hill Jewellers store in Pukekohe robbed twice in a year

* Men arrested after jewellery heist in Palmerston North



They were in the store for 40 seconds before leaving in a dark-coloured Hyundai, driving towards Broadway Ave.

Thompson said it was behaviour not seen in Palmerston North recently, but was clearly disturbing due to the risk to the public and shop staff.

Police believed people may have filmed what took place and were keen to view the footage.

They also wanted to hear from anyone with other information, including sightings of the Hyundai.

After further questions from Stuff, police confirmed a 22-year-old Manurewa male was arrested and appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday charged with two counts of aggravated burglary.

They will next appear in court in November, but police are still hunting two other people.

Anyone with information or footage can contact police on 105 quoting file number 221012/0739, or provide information anonymously via Crime

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.