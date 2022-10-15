Off-duty cop who put on uniform to destroy blood sample can now be named

Bo Wang can now be named as the officer who was caught drink driving and then destroyed his blood samples.

An off-duty police officer who changed into his uniform to steal his own evidential blood samples and pour them down his home toilet, can now be named.

Bo Wang can now be revealed as the police officer who has admitted attempting to pervert the course of justice by destroying his own evidential blood samples, driving while forbidden and burglary.

Last month, the 33-year-old Auckland constable lost continued name suppression, however Judge Maria Pecotic granted him 20 working days to file an appeal, which expires at midnight on Sunday.

His lawyer, Todd Simmonds confirmed to Stuff on Saturday that Wang would not be filing a further appeal for continued suppression.

Stuff previously reported Wang had been a police officer for four years and had previously been stationed at the Auckland Harbour Bridge Patrol Base, assigned to the impairment prevention team (IPT).

In the early hours of July 24, he was stopped at an alcohol checkpoint on Quay St.

Wang underwent a breath test, which read 501 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. He then elected to undergo an evidential blood test.

David White/Stuff Defence lawyer Todd Simmons confirmed his client would no longer be pursuing suppression.

For drivers aged over 20, the breath alcohol limit is 250mcg and the blood alcohol limit is 50mg per 100ml of blood.

Having blown over the limit, Wang was forbidden to drive a car for 12 hours. An associate drove him to his home address.

The officer who took the blood sample secured it at the Harbour Bridge Patrol Base.

The off-duty cop then drove to the Harbour Bridge Patrol Base to retrieve and destroy the sample, to avoid a criminal conviction and keep his employment.

On his drive to the base, he pulled over and put on his police uniform.

Wang drove into the front gate and swiped his access card, which was declined because it had expired.

Not dissuaded, and still wanting to obtain and destroy his blood samples, he drove to a colleague’s house and obtained a valid card.

On arrival back at the base, Wang removed his civilian jacket and put on a police hat.

Wang was wearing his uniform in case he was challenged by on-duty officers, the summary said.

Using the access card, the officer walked into the building to the secure storage location where the blood samples are stored.

Wang checked the register and saw that his sample had been logged into the drop safe.

He lifted and manipulated the drop safe so that the samples were able to be removed from the drop chute.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Bo Wang outside the Waitakere District Court at one of his appearances.

He took the package, drove home and took the two vials of blood and poured them into the toilet.

When spoken to by police, he said he felt ashamed for having driven with excess alcohol and had dishonoured himself.

After the officer was charged, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said the incident was “serious” and a thorough investigation is under way.

The incident had been reported to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

He will be sentenced in November.