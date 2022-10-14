Man suspected of helping smuggle 2kg of methamphetamine into Auckland arrested

Customs officers discovered just over 2.1 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in the false bottom of a suitcase.

An Auckland man, 39, suspected of being involved in smuggling methamphetamine into New Zealand has been arrested, after Customs searched a property in Māngere on Friday morning.

Customs said the arrest was connected to the alleged importing of a class A controlled drug through Auckland International Airport in June, for which another man is currently before the courts.

READ MORE:

* Baggage handlers charged in meth sting worked for Air New Zealand

* 20kg of meth found in suitcase at Auckland Airport during coronavirus lockdown

* American man arrested at Auckland Airport after allegedly smuggling $1.3m of cocaine



“Customs officers discovered just over 2.1kg of methamphetamine hidden in the false bottom of a suitcase of a traveller from Mexico, which the traveller said had been packed by a friend,” Customs said in a statement.

NZ Customs/Supplied Another arrest has been made in relation to the meth discovery in June.

NZ Customs/Supplied The meth is believed to have been sourced from Mexico.

The traveller said he was “travelling to New Zealand to complete documentation relating to a large inheritance he was to receive. He was subsequently arrested for importing methamphetamine.”

The meth, believed to be sourced from Mexico, was found hidden in the lining of the suitcase.

In June, Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said the man arrived on a flight from Santiago, the capital of Chile.

At the time, it was the first seizure of drugs found on a passenger since the border reopened this year.