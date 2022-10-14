Man jailed for 10 years after 13kg of meth found in hydraulic jacks

The meth was discovered by customs officers in hydraulic jacks.

An Auckland man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for attempting to smuggle 13kg of methamphetamine in hydraulic jacks.

Eleazar Tahuriorangi, 33, was sentenced on Friday at the Manukau District Court after an investigation led by the National Organised Crime Group (NCOG) after Customs identified irregularities around several imports.

An examination of a consignment of two hydraulic jacks found a white substance hidden in an internal cylinder. This powder was later tested and confirmed it was 80% pure methamphetamine.

NZ Customs/Supplied Eleazar Tahuriorangi, 33, has been sentenced to 10 years’ jail for attempting to smuggle 13.1kg of methamphetamine into the country.

The smuggled shipment could have been worth more than $4.5million and caused $14.3m in social harm.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman said the operation highlights the continued success of the partnership between police and Customs.

“The actions of this criminal group preys heavily on our communities, taking money and resources away from families and disproportionately affects our youngest and most vulnerable.

“These criminals are motivated by greed little or no regard to the harm they are causing.”

Newman said police remain focused on detecting and disrupting these criminals.

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said credit goes to the officers who picked up discrepancies in paperwork.