Meth, weapons, cash seized in West Auckland gang busts

Police have disrupted a drug dealing operation and, in the process, seized firearms and cash.

Three people have been arrested in separate incidents across west Auckland on Thursday, as part of the Police Operation Colbalt, targeting gang activity.

Two addresses were searched in Kumeū and Massey, led by police and the Armed Offenders Squad.

A 38-year-old man, with links to the Headhunters, has been arrested and is facing charges for a raft of serious offences in the Waitākere District Court.

At a semi-rural property on Birdwood Rd, police found a clandestine laboratory used to manufacture methamphetamine.

“Police located a raft of illicit items at this address including approximately $375,000 worth of a precursor ingredient used to manufacture methamphetamine,” Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

“Around $35,000 in cash was also seized, with two loaded firearms at the property and a quantity of ammunition."

Two shotguns, a rifle, a pistol and a restricted flick blade knife were also found.

“The man is facing charges relating to manufacturing methamphetamine and possessing equipment and substances capable of manufacturing methamphetamine. He is also facing six firearms charges,” Proctor said.

A second man, a 41-year-old, was also arrested. He is also facing drugs charges in the Waitākere District Court for an unrelated matter.

“Police were at the property throughout Thursday, with a scene guard in place overnight and we expect our inquiries will be finished later in the day.”

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old man was arrested at a Matua Rd property in Kumeū after a cannabis growing operation was found. A stolen vehicle was also at the property.

The man has been charged with cultivating cannabis and receiving stolen property. He is expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on October 19.