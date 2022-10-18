Man's jaw broken in hammer attack at south Auckland petrol station

A man was attacked at a petrol station in Papatoetoe, south Auckland. (File photo)

A man’s jaw has been broken in a hammer attack at a south Auckland petrol station.

Awan Singh, who spoke on behalf of his brother due to his severe injuries, said his brother was attacked while at a Mobil service station in Papatoetoe on October 9 at 5.50am.

“He pulled up and he was still in [the] car when someone attacked him from the driver’s side of the window with a hammer,” Singh said.

The man injured Singh’s brother’s jaw, eyes and face.

He tried to drive away but reversed into a pillar, as he had lost sight in his right eye and his left eye was blurry, Singh said.

Awan Singh/Supplied The attacker smashed Awan Singh’s brother’s window before attacking him.

“The attacker managed to strike him again after he crashed into the pillar.”

Staff at the Mobil confirmed there was an incident on October 9 and they were working with police.

They declined to give further comment or provide CCTV.

Singh said after crashing, his brother managed to drive out of the petrol station and drove in a complete panic to his cousin’s house, only a few streets away – but they were not home.

He then realised Middlemore Hospital was close and managed to drive to the emergency department before collapsing at the door.

Singh rushed to Middlemore. He said his brother was dropping in and out of consciousness.

His jaw was broken and he had a concussion and tears in his eye sockets, Singh said.

He remained at Middlemore on Tuesday. The hospital said he was in a stable condition.

Awan Singh/Supplied Awan Singh's brother was attacked with a hammer at a Mobil service station last Sunday.

Singh said his brother was traumatised and family members and friends were too scared to go to petrol stations, because his attacker had not been found.

“My brother keeps waking up and asking if everyone is safe, if they have found the attacker yet.”

Police said the case was still under investigation and there were no updates on Tuesday.

“Police are investigating and making inquiries to identify the offender,” a spokesperson said in a statement.