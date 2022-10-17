Five youths arrested after spate of overnight burglaries in Auckland

Four commercial properties were broken into overnight in Auckland, with five young people arrested. (File photo)

Five young people have been arrested after overnight burglaries in Auckland.

Two commercial properties were broken into on Leonard Issitt Drive, near the airport, about 2.30am Monday, police said.

Two cars were spotted by police speeding away from the area of the burglaries.

Police did not give chase but the Eagle helicopter was called in to observe the cars from the sky.

Both cars were later stopped in Manurewa – one on Sharland Ave and one on Leaver Pl.

While inquiries were ongoing into the burglaries, it was understood those arrested were responsible for the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Five people were arrested and would be referred to Youth Aid, they said.

Meanwhile, in Onehunga Mall, two neighbouring commercial properties were broken into.

No arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing, police said.

Information on the incidents can be referred to police on 0800 555 111.