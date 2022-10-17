'A real silver lining': $24k raised after south Auckland foodbank burgled

Dave Letele, also known as Brown Buttabean, was the target of a burglary on Sunday afternoon.

Since his food bank was burgled on Sunday afternoon, motivational speaker and gym founder Dave Letele has been “amazed” by the support he has received from the community.

The founder of Brown Buttabean Motivation announced that his community foodshare in south Auckland had been broken into via a Facebook live on Sunday afternoon.

Letele’s live video showed an emptied fridge, with a pile of tomatoes left on the ground. The deep freezers lining the walls were emptied.

But, by 2pm on Monday, Letele had received $24,000 in donations from individuals and businesses across the country.

“Sometimes you don’t know the impact of your work until something bad happens. The way people have rallied around us has meant the world. It’s a real silver lining,” Letele said.

Speaking on Sunday, Letele described the incident as “a kick in the face”.

“All I can say is, to steal food you must have needed it. The crazy thing is if you asked us we would have given it.

“I just hope it's not someone that we’ve helped. It looks like they knew what they were doing, they were very familiar with our place. It’s just like a kick in the face man,” he said.

Te Ao Te Ao Mārama reporter Tūmamao Harawira speaks with Dave Letele aka Brown Buttabean a South Auckland leader.

However, Letele described himself as “thoroughly cheered up” by the donations that had flowed through on Monday.

“Individuals, organisations, businesses, strangers we’ve never met... Everyone has just been so amazing.”

A total of $24k had been raised by 233 people, with Foodstuffs North Island’s HereforNZ Fund donating a further $10k in food vouchers for their stores.

Businesses had also contacted to offer to cover the cost of bars across the windows and a new CCTV system to prevent a similar incident happening in the future.

“When I first got this building, I paid to have the bars taken down. Now, we’re having to put them back up. It’s a sad reflection of the state of the times,” Letele said.

Letele had one plea to those who stole from the food bank: “Next time just ask”.

He hoped that this would be an opportunity to raise awareness about the extent of the poverty struggle in Aotearoa at the moment.

“This is an example of a new form of desperation that most of us cannot fathom. I hope they will use all of that food.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Jacinda Arden says consistent investment is needed to help keep children out of poverty. (File photo)

Appearing on The AM Show on Monday morning, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she couldn’t explain why someone would target a food bank.

However, she said the Government was working to help “people that are doing it tough”.

“We need consistent investment to keep kids out of poverty and lift them out. For those in New Zealand that are doing it hard, it's a very tough place to be.”

“But we actually have seen the rates of poverty starting to turn. There are 145,000 children fewer in hardship during Covid compared to the financial crisis.”

Ardern said food in schools, tax credits and reducing petrol taxes had helped people through.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed the Wiri food bank was broken into and a number of boxes containing food were taken.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, they said.