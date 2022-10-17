Man with gun arrested in Palmerston North by armed police, school locked down

Armed police with a dog confront a man at a premises on Bourke St, Palmerston North.

A man has been arrested by armed police in Palmerston North, with officers appearing to be hunting for someone else.

Police armed with rifles swarmed outside a premises on Bourke St at 3.15pm on Monday before arresting the man.

Police, who also had a dog unit with them, were on nearby Campbell St before going to the premises.

The arrested man was held on the ground before being put in a police car.

Officers then appeared to be searching for someone else, with a section of Bourke St blocked off and traffic diverted for a short time, the reporter said.

An officer at the scene swore at Stuff reporters on site, going on to threaten to arrest them for a reason he did not explain.

A police spokesperson said a vehicle fled police in Palmerston North at 2.40pm, but was tracked to Bourke St.

The vehicle was abandoned and the occupants fled, with police finding a firearm with the man they arrested.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Police photograph a vehicle near the intersection of Cuba and Bourke streets.

Police were still trying to find a second person from the car.

After the arrest, police moved on to examine an empty white vehicle with a punctured tyre stopped on the corner of Cuba and Bourke streets.

Central Normal School reopened at 4pm after being in lockdown for about an hour.

In an statement, principal Regan Orr​ said some students were still on site and being kept safe.