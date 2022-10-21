Woman arrested over children's bodies in suitcases could fight extradition

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The woman arrested in South Korea in connection to two children found in suitcases could fight extradition on mental health grounds, one expert says.

New Zealand sent its formal request to South Korea on Tuesday to extradite the 42-year-old woman back to Aotearoa after she was arrested in the coastal city of Ulsan in September for the murder of two children, a boy and a girl.

The woman is currently being held in Seoul and is receiving consular assistance from the New Zealand embassy in the South Korean capital, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) confirmed.

Dr Tony Ellis, a human rights lawyer who is currently working on another South Korea-related extradition case, said that the grounds on which people generally succeed in fighting extradition was mental health.

Julian Assange’s mental health, for example, became the subject of his extradition case from the UK to the US and prevented his extradition in early 2021.

South Korea has the right under the extradition treaty to refuse extradition under “humanitarian considerations”.

Korean media expected the process to happen within the space of two months, but if there is an appeal, the court process which could take years.

The status of the woman’s mental health is yet to be confirmed or even discussed by authorities involved in the investigation.

A woman sits on a car as she leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea.

“The High Court in Korea would make that decision,” Ellis said.

Ellis said her defence would depend on what the woman wanted, what her lawyers were advising her, and what the South Korean government wanted.

The human rights lawyer said if mental health was a concern, she could be extradited once she had partially recovered or extradited and placed into a mental institute in New Zealand.

Ellis said one sticking point in the extradition could be the woman’s nationality. If she sought to claim back South Korean citizenship, he said, she could then face prosecution in South Korea.

Cameron Burnell/ Fairfax NZ Tony Ellis, human rights lawyer, said if mental health was a concern, she could be extradited once she had partially recovered.

“Were her parents Korean? The significance of that is that nationality in Korea is determined in that, if your parents are Korean, then she is Korean,” Ellis said.

South Korean media have reported the woman gave up her South Korean citizenship and only holds New Zealand citizenship.

But Ellis said he would be surprised if she was to be prosecuted in South Korea as the threshold for extradition under the treaty was lower than that needed for a conviction – beyond reasonable doubt.

He also said logistically it would make sense to prosecute her in NZ.

David White/Stuff The bodies were discovered by a Clendon Park family after they were unwittingly won and taken home from a storage unit auction.

“The crime was in New Zealand, the children are Kiwis, who if any are the other suspects?”

An unnamed former official at the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Korea might also want to prosecute the woman in Korea, as they could see her as Korean and committed the crime against Koreans.

The two children were born with New Zealand citizenship, but could also hold dual Korean citizenship as only one parent needed to be a South Korean national for citizenship to be passed on.

“There will be serious discussions being held by the Korean government as to whether or not the Korean government has jurisdiction over her.

“They will want to prosecute her if the children are Korean citizens,” they said.

The official said that if a crime was committed against Koreans overseas, the South Korean government said it had jurisdiction to prosecute it.

“The Korean government has a desire and obligation to protect crimes against Koreans and Koreans abroad anywhere in the world.”

James Halpin/Stuff The suitcases containing the human remains were moved between storage units at SafeStore Papatoetoe in 2021.

MFAT, the ministry of justice and police didn’t answer questions put to them around whether there was concern or any indication that the South Koreans would fight the extradition.

The children’s father died from cancer in late 2017, when the children were aged 5 and 8 and police have issued a non-publication order preventing identification of the family.

At the beginning of October, Stuff revealed the suitcases had been moved in 2021 between units at the storage facility.