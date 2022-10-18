Officer whose dog was shot by gunman returned fire to 'defend my life'

A police dog shot in an incident in Northland's Dargaville arrives at Veterinary Specialist Group in Auckland's Mt Albert. (First published December 2020)

A police officer whose dog was shot during an incident in Northland says his options were either to return fire or “end up with a big hole in my back”.

The officer said the incident – which saw his patrol dog, Arnie, critically injured – was “the most dangerous, life-threatening situation I had been in”.

“I knew I had to defend my life and that of my colleagues.”

The officer’s comments were included in a report into the incident from the Independent Police Conduct Authority, released on Tuesday.

It found the officer was justified both in releasing his dog and in shooting the gunman.

“He responded appropriately and bravely to defend himself and the lives of his colleagues,” authority chairperson Judge Colin Doherty said.

“I commend him for his actions.”

The incident unfolded near Dargaville in December 2020.

The offender, who was known as one of the “Top Five offenders in the district”, had been evading police for weeks and had attempted to run into a paddock.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Arnie the police dog was critically injured in a Northland incident in December 2020.

The police officer released Arnie in an attempt to capture him.

That was when the man suddenly reached into his backpack and “unexpectedly pulled out a large, long barrelled revolver”, the report said.

He fired three shots at the officer, his three colleagues and Arnie, hitting him in the face.

The officer – who was “under fire, and with no cover available”, fired four shots at the man. Two of the bullets hit him, causing “significant” injuries.

Police immediately gave him first aid. He has since recovered and was later sentenced to eight years in prison.

The officer told the authority he was about 30 metres away from the gunman when he returned fire. He thought he was too far away for his shots to land, but decided he would have to try his best.

He said he felt “outgunned” and scared, but did not have a choice.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Arnie was unable to return to frontline police work but has since become a Search and Rescue dog.

“I was not just going to turn around and run away and end up with a big hole in my back. And my mates end up with a hole in their back,” he said.

“There was nothing else I could do ... I thought ... if I don’t defend myself and my colleagues, one of us or, or two or three of us... might die.”

Arnie suffered extensive injuries to his nose, mouth and jaw and was “hosing out” blood, the officer said.

He was airlifted to Veterinary Specialists Aotearoa in Auckland’s Mt Albert, where he underwent surgery. He returned home 10 days later.

His injuries meant he was unable to return to frontline duties. However, he has since begun a new job as a Search and Rescue dog in Northland as his scent abilities had recovered in “full strength”.

Detective Inspector Dene Begbie, relieving Northland District Commander, welcomed the report’s findings.

The officers involved displayed “incredible bravery that day”, he said.

“This incident unfolded very quickly and ultimately our staff brought this to a conclusion without any further risk to members of the public.

“It is fortunate that our staff were not injured as a result of the offender’s callous actions in discharging a firearm.”