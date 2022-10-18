Four people caught with illegal fish catches, likely will face prosecution

MPI fisheries compliance national manager Steve Ham said the ministry was "absolutely satisfied" with the sentencing of Hawke's Bay Seafoods.

Two fishers were caught with five times the approved limit of kahawai over the weekend at Kariotahi beach in Port Waikato, the Ministry of Primary Industries said.

The ministry said fisheries officers were tipped off by someone who “provided solid information” that helped catch them.

They inspected their catch as they arrived in Auckland on Saturday carrying 211 kahawai instead of 20 per person.

“The rules are there for a reason – to protect fishing resources to ensure there are enough fish in the water for generations to come,” MPI Regional Manager for fisheries compliance Phil Tasker said.

MPI/Supplied Two fishers with 211 kahawai were caught after theyâd been fishing at Karioitahi beach, Port Waikato.

Another two men were caught coming back from the Hauraki Gulf on Sunday with a haul of 117 undersize pāua, seven undersized snapper and one undersized packhorse lobster, MPI said.

Catching undersized fish threatened the sustainability of fishing resources, Tasker said.

All four involved in the incidents will likely face prosecution.

MPI/SUPPLIED Undersize pāua, snapper and a lobster seized by MPI Fishery Officers in the Hauraki Gulf.

One of the four was also arrested for breaching his bail conditions and was considered a “recidivist fisheries offender”, MPI said.