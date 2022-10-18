Former student drug dealer shot in stomach during meth deal, helps attack man over alleged $40k debt

Benjamen Patrick Belmont was involved in a violent and prolonged abduction of a man who was accused of stealing $40,000 from a drug dealer, the Palmerston North District Court heard.

A man who was first locked up for using his business studies skills to run a dark web drug dealing enterprise has got himself in serious trouble again for dealing with drugs.

But Benjamen Patrick Belmont​ ended up on the wrong side of a deal, being shot in the stomach for his trouble.

Belmont also got himself involved in an incident, which left a man trapped in a room for three days after being stabbed with a screwdriver.

Despite the crimes usually garnering 32 months’ jail, Belmont was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to 18 months’ intensive supervision for injuring with intent, possessing methamphetamine for supply, breaching parole and using a computer system unlawfully.

Judge Lance Rowe​ said the extensive time on electronically monitored bail, 20 months’ on remand and efforts at rehabilitation meant the ultimate sentence was best for Belmont and the community.

The offending began in April 2019 when associates of Belmont’s intercepted a meth import.

Belmont, who was on parole at the time with a condition not to have drugs, went to the associates to claim the drugs.

But the only thing he left with was a shotgun wound to the stomach.

He was taken to hospital where police found a wallet with $629.60 and 8.4 grams of meth.

While on bail in August 2020 awaiting sentencing, he picked up a man from MASH Trust rehabilitation centre in Palmerston North.

He told his partner Beverley Marie O’Keefe​ – also a drug dealer – he was not going to kill the man but just beat him.

He then took the man, who O’Keefe believed had stolen $40,000 from her, to a property where he was beaten by Belmont, O’Keefe and Darin Michael Feild.

Belmont left before the beating turned into an abduction, with the victim kept in a boarded-up room and repeatedly asked about the money, all the while being denied medical attention for his wounds.

His keys and $500 from his bank account were taken before he was released, with police finding him staggering around his property.

Feild was sentenced to eight months and two weeks’ home detention, with O’Keefe jailed for three years and two months.

Belmont first came to the attention of authorities when he was arrested for importing vast quantities of drugs via the dark web to supply others in Palmerston North as a 19-year-old Massey University student.

Police found drugs, a 12-gauge shotgun and $80,000 cash when raiding him in 2013.

He was placed on bail, during which time he managed to collect $39,000 in drug debts before again being arrested.

He was sentenced to four years and 10 months’ jail for that offending in 2014.

Defence lawyer Esme Killeen​ said Belmont had effectively done time served – spent the equivalent time on remand or bail equivalent to what a sentence would be – so the final sentence was about a practical solution.

“It’s an unusual situation.”

He had already got work and done drug rehabilitation, which the Parole Board would have required before releasing him from prison, Killeen said.

“He has already ticked a lot of those boxes.”

A sentence like intensive supervision, which probation recommended, would enable him to keep his job, she said.

The judge said people in Belmont’s position would usually be sent to prison and appear straight in front of the Parole Board after time on remand was taken into account.

But Belmont met many of the people who got him into gang life and drug addiction in prison.

Furthermore, he made great strides to leave that life behind during the past seven months on bail.

“You stand before me clean, sober, employed and with the support of your family,” the judge said.

“A lot would be undone by sending you to prison.”

He was ordered to pay $5000 emotional harm reparation to the assault victim.