Man arrested after firing gun at house in Foxton

A man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm after a family harm incident in Foxton overnight. (File photo).

A 48-year-old has been arrested after firing a gun during a family harm incident in Foxton overnight.

Police were called to an address about midnight on Thursday night after the firearm was discharged behind a partially closed door.

Armed Offenders Squad staff cordoned off the area soon after. The police would not say what road the incident happened on due to privacy reasons.

Police evacuated another family member from the address and the man was taken into custody about 4am. No-one was harmed.

Manawatū Area Commander Inspector Sarah Stewart commended the actions of her staff.

“Fortunately, no-one was injured, and staff were able to carry out their necessary work to resolve the event and can reassure the community that police will work to resolve such incidents safely,” Stewart said in a statement.

The man was charged with recklessly discharging a firearm. Other charges are being considered.

Police said the man would appear in Levin District Court “in due course”.

