Man arrested over jewellery store burglary spree

A man was arrested on Sunday in relation to three jewellery store burglaries

An 18-year-old Auckland man has been charged in relation to three jewellery store burglaries in the lower North Island.

He was arrested and charged in relation to two jewellery store burglaries in Palmerston North last week and has also been charged in relation to the aggravated burglary of a Masterton jewellery store on October 6.

The man was arrested by Masterton police on Sunday and appeared in Masterton District Court. He was remanded in custody and will reappear later this week.

Police were following “strong” lines of inquiry to identify a second male involved in the Palmerston North burglaries.

“It was great that our colleagues in Masterton were able to locate and apprehend this offender so quickly,” Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.

“I also want to thank members of the public who have come forward with information to assist our inquiries.”

Many had noticed suspicious behaviour earlier in the day and had recorded valuable information such as registration numbers.

“This was pivotal in identify the man arrested.”

The police asked anyone with more information to contact police via 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.