Incestuous relationship between father and daughter has roots in family deaths

A 42-year-old man was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court for having an incestuous relationship with his daughter.

A child born out of incest struggles with birth defects and development issues, but it is her future knowledge of the manner of her conception she will have to grapple with in years to come.

The child’s 42-year-old father was struggling with multiple family deaths and a difficult living situation when he had sex with his daughter, the Palmerston North District Court heard on Wednesday.

He was sentenced to six months’ home detention for incest after he and his daughter had unprotected sex once in 2018.

Neither the father, the older daughter or their child can be identified, as the law grants them permanent name suppression automatically.

The father and daughter were separated when she was taken away as a baby, but they reunited when she was older and she moved in with him in 2017.

The one instance of sex resulted in the daughter getting pregnant, with the child born in Palmerston North Hospital in 2019.

A DNA test confirmed the daughter’s father was the father of her child.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster​ said the offending came during a time of significant stress, with the man’s father and another child dying around that time.

He was also struggling with accommodation, living in a car before going into emergency housing with his daughter, Foster said.

A pre-sentence report found the man was not a risk due to sexual preoccupation, but due to impulsivity and a lack of positive functional support.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff The child conceived by the father and his daughter was born in Palmerston North Hospital in 2019.

He wanted to take part in rehabilitation, including the WellStop​ treatment programme for people with sexually harmful behaviours.

Crown prosecutor Anna Barham​ said the daughter had not provided a victim impact statement, but could yet be charged for her involvement.

There was no suggestion the father’s offending included any grooming, she said.

Judge Lance Rowe​ said this case of incest was an “impulsive act”.

“You were in somewhat stressful circumstances at the time, both for you and your daughter.

“This was not a stable environment.”

While his daughter was an adult, she was not of an age where she was fully mature, the judge said.

“You could have, and should have, protected your daughter.”

While the father could have been jailed, the judge said he tipped things towards home detention because the father was at low risk of sexual offending and had rehabilitation prospects in the community.

As part of his sentence, which included 12 months’ post-detention conditions, the father must not communicate with his daughter.