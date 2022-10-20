Prisoner sentenced to preventive detention after repeatedly cutting inmate's neck

Anthony John Wheble was handcuffed to a guard on Thursday. (File photo)

A prisoner has been sentenced to preventive detention after he kicked a fellow inmate unconscious and then sliced his neck 21 times at New Zealand’s maximum prison.

Anthony John Wheble, 27, was set to be sentenced in August, but the hearing had to be adjourned because he jumped the dock and appeared to want to attack a lawyer, before he was tackled by security.

On Thursday, Wheble appeared at the High Court at Auckland flanked by security guards and handcuffed to one of them.

Justice Graham Lang sentenced him to preventive detention after he attempted to murder fellow inmate Brent Charlton back in January 2020 at Paremoremo.

Justice Lang determined a sentence of preventive detention was appropriate in Wheble’s case and may mean he is able to access therapeutic intervention more quickly.

Wheble said “that’s a load of shit” and “f... you c...” before headbutting a security guard and struggling to leave the dock.

Back in January 2020, Wheble attacked kicked Charlton full force to the head in the exercise yard.

Wheble then lifted Charlton’s head and took a shank from his pocket, repeatedly stabbing Charlton’s face.

He then kicked Charlton in the head five times, rendering him unconscious.

Wheble then cut Charlton’s eyelids, stabbed him in the face 14 times and sliced his neck 21 times. Charlton was left with a 10cm laceration on his neck.

Justice Lang said this was a sustained attack and the injuries could easily have been fatal.

Prosecutor Matthew Nathan applied for a sentence of preventive detention, submitting Wheble still poses a high risk of further violent offending.

The victim in this case had both his legs in casts and was vulnerable, Nathan said.

The nature of the assault was prolonged and unprovoked, Nathan said.

Nathan said the video footage of the attack is confronting and while it shows a period of frenzied violence, Wheble’s 21 cuts to the victim’s neck was done in a deliberate and measured way.

”They weren’t large slashing motions, they were sawing motions,” Nathan said.

Wheble’s lawyer, David Hoskin, submitted his client had demonstrated a willingness to engage in rehabilitation in the future and a sentence of preventive detention would be “crushing”.

Hoskin said having a determinate sentence would focus Wheble. He has strong family support, which isn’t present in many cases.

The court heard Wheble had a difficult upbringing, witnessing his father assault his mother with a knife and threaten to kill her.

Wheble ended up in state care, where he suffered abuse.

Wheble has attention deficit disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder, which has led him to being paranoid in prison – thinking staff are trying to poison his food.

Justice Lang considered Wheble presents a high risk of future violent offending because of his disposition to use serious violence whenever he encounters a threatening situation.

“This is unlikely to change as it’s so deeply ingrained in you,” Lang said.

This isn’t the first time Wheble has attacked a fellow inmate. Back in October 2018, while serving a term of imprisonment at Otago Corrections Facility, he armed himself with a modified plastic knife that had a metal razorblade fused to one end.

He ran up behind fellow inmate Deigo Marques and slit his throat.

At that sentencing in 2019, Justice Kit Toogood said Wheble was a “paradigm example of the historic failure of our welfare and criminal justice systems to help young offenders”.