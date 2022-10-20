Thousands of charges laid over ramraids, youth offending in Auckland and Waikato

Hundreds arrests have been made in recent months in relation to offences at retail businesses across Auckland and Waikato.

Police have arrested 205 young people in Waikato a total of 307 times for ramraid and smash-and-grab style offending. A total of 1229 charges have been filed in the Youth Court.

Across Tāmaki Makaurau, police have arrested 142 youth offenders and laid 1036 charges since May.

These charges range from burglary to robbery and unlawful taking offences. In many instances, individuals have been charged with more than one offence and on more than one occasion.

Police spokesperson Richard Chambers said these are provisional figures.

“We know how tough it has been for retailers who are the target of this criminal offending. Some have been hit more than once and it’s having a huge impact on them.

“Police focus continues to be on working to try and prevent this type of offending and continuing to hold to account those responsible and place them before the courts where possible.

“We know that what drives this offending is a complex issue that police can’t solve alone, so we have also been working with other agencies on alternative resolutions for some of these young people. However, for repetitive offenders, we are taking a stronger stance,” he said.