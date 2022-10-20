Murder charge laid after woman dies in south Auckland house fire

A woman’s body was found after a fire in Auckland’s Manurewa in September.

A man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was found following a house fire in south Auckland.

The 50-year-old man was taken to Middlemore Hospital with extensive burns after the fire in Manurewa in September.

He was previously charged with assaulting a woman and contravening a protection order. A homicide investigation was then launched.

According to court documents, the man is now facing charges of murder and intentionally damaging a property by fire knowing that danger to life was likely to ensue.

The man is set to appear at the Manukau District Court on Thursday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson said an interim non-publication order from the Coroner remained in place.

That meant the victim could not be identified, she said.

“The victim’s family continue to be supported by Victim Support and the investigation team as they deal with their loss.”

When emergency services arrived at the house, the fire was “well involved” and took 30 to 40 minutes to get under control.