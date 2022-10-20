Tikanga not something hatched up by Supreme Court or Law Commission

Peter Ellis was originally found guilty in June 1993 on 16 counts of sexual offences involving children in his care. His convictions were quashed this year, three years after his death.

Deborah Coddington is a writer and a publisher.

OPINION: The Supreme Court decision quashing Peter Ellis’s convictions for sexual offending against children has not provoked many objections aside from, understandably, the victims.

However, the contemporaneous decision, which allowed the appeal to proceed beyond his death on grounds not just in the interests of justice, but also in the principles of tikanga, has raised both eyebrows and ire. More Māorification, critics bemoan. Bro-governance. Treaty-entitilitus. Forcing the country’s name change to Aotearoa. A tsunami of te reo imposed on every government agency – even on chocolate for pity’s sake, and we can’t even have the weather report in English!

The truth? Who imposed what on whom? History records te reo Māori was the first language of this country, Māori were never consulted about being called New Zealanders, nor having their country renamed, their own land largely stolen from them, and actually, tikanga Māori is the first law of Aotearoa, now embedded in our common law.

It’s not something the Supreme Court or Law Commission hatched up. There are a number of examples of case law in New Zealand, going back to the 1800s, which acknowledge the existence and validity of tikanga, and not solely involving Māori. In 1908 one such case involved Pākehā on both sides.

SUPPLIED The release of the judgment marked the "end of a long and painful journey through the courts for the many people involved in this case", the court concluded.

These are facts – not opinions from a bleeding-heart, liberal, lefty, hand-wringing, pinky-raising chardonnay-quaffing apologist. Conservatives would do well to tolerate this because both Māori and Pākehā stand to benefit from further advancement of tikanga, as the judgment acknowledged: “The Court is unanimous that tikanga has been and will continue to be recognised in the development of the common law of Aotearoa/New Zealand in cases where it is relevant.”

What, exactly, is tikanga Māori? There probably is no “exactly”, but fundamentally it is about putting things right again, or redressing an imbalance. For a clear, easily understandable, and thorough explanation look no further than the appendix to the judgment number 114, which ruled Peter Ellis’s mana, or reputation, continued on after his death.

So, even though the appeal was unanimously allowed, the court also ruled (by a margin of three to two judges) it would have been allowed under the principles of tikanga, largely because of the wider whānau of both Ellis and the victims who are still alive. Tikanga is not confined to the individual’s reputation, but extends to the mana of whānau, hapū, iwi, of both Māori and Pākehā, complainant and victim. Both sides need to be put right.

What’s to fear about that? So what are the implications? What happens, for example, with defamation where reputation is damaged? At present the dead cannot be defamed and under the 1936 Law Reform Act actions for defamation do not survive death. Is it fair, then, that tikanga only relates to criminal cases and excludes civil? Surely mana transcends the divisions of the judicial system?

Martin Hunter/Stuff Peter Ellis in 2003 at New Brighton pier, Christchurch.

Defamation litigation is a nasty beast. The best defamation lawyers are those who advise clients itching to go to court: “Don’t”. Nobody wins. However, the law does hold a disciplinary stick over writers to try and ensure accuracy and balance. The fear of being sued is powerful, at least for daily, weekly and monthly media who generally take care. It’s time that diligence applied to book authors too, where lackadaisical attitudes increasingly see families left to suck it up when their whānau have been horribly misrepresented in biographies, memoirs and recent social histories.

Ironically, the published words are protected under copyright law long after writers’ deaths, while the maligned dead, and families, have no protection or redress. Any law change is resisted, but when Treaty issues are involved push-back becomes fight-back and some will predict tikanga will be a try-on defence for every hurt feeling; ignorant judges and/or juries will misapply the concept.

But tikanga could only be considered where it’s relevant to the case; the bench may call on experts to make submissions or provide statements. No matter if some lawyers don’t like a case-by-case approach encroaching on common law, as one young barrister informed me, because “lawyers prefer certainty”.

For whom does law serve? The profession or the people? The Law Reform Act is pushing 100 years old – well past time for a dust off and debate. As Justice Susan Glazebrook said of tikanga in common law, it is “time to take stock”?