Youth crimewave: How the rise in ramraids resulted in a crisis and thousands of charges

Earlier this week police revealed hundreds of young people had been arrested and thousands of charges laid for ramraids and smash-and-grab style offending. Stuff looks at how we got here, why the issue has spiralled in recent times and what can be done about it.

Dairy owner Ravinder Singh says he now works in a cage.

After his Pukekohe store was ramraided twice in April, he had an automatic security gate installed, in addition to measures he already had in place, like a fog cannon and bollards.

“At least my wife is safe,” he said. “She is working late into the night.”

Singh is one of countless business owners who now live under the constant threat of being raided as a wave of smash-and-grabs continues across the country.

And, as police announced this week that thousands of charges had been laid in connection to the crimes, there is still debate about how best to effectively tackle the issue and prevent repeat offending.

Although high on the agenda at the moment, the problem of ramraids is not new in New Zealand.

The earliest mention Stuff has of a ramraid in its digitised records is a 1994 story from The Dominion about the theft of Italian cashmere suits.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Ramraids have been making headlines around the country.

“Vance Vivian co-owner Robert Vance said 29 Italian wool cashmere suits worth $2000 each were snatched from racks after a car rammed through a window on the side of the store about 1.15am.

“Three sports coats, three ties and a shirt were also taken,” the story reads.

The Vance Vivian robbery is the only 1994 news article to mention a ramraid. There were two stories in 1995.

But, fast-forward 28 years and ramraids and smash-and-grabs are now high-profile and ubiquitous.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff LynnMall Shopping centre in Auckland’s New Lynn was ramraided early one Wednesday morning in September.

The trend began to speed up at the end of 2019. In March 2018, there were only four ramraids recorded by police – in March this year: 42.

Viral video on social media and CCTV footage of the dangerous, violent and emotive crimes have caught the public’s attention.

And on Thursday, police announced they had arrested 347 youths and laid over 2000 charges connected to ramraid and smash and grab-style retail offending in Auckland and Waikato since May.

The average age was 15.

In Parliament on Thursday, police minister Chris Hipkins said there had been 215 ramraids nationally since May.

Business owners have said it’s the same criminals repeatedly attacking stores and have criticised the police for not devoting enough resources and being too soft.

But, police now say they are taking a harder line on repeat youth offenders and will oppose bail for the recidivist ones.

“There comes a point where the law is the law, the police’s job is law enforcement, for that reason there will be times when we need to put our best foot forward and cases before the court to ensure people are held accountable,” assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said.

Chambers acknowledged that putting the young offenders into an adult criminal justice system might just be perpetuating the social conditions which led them to committing the crime.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Assistant police commissioner Richard Chambers said police were now taking a “stronger” line with repeat youth offenders.

“People being held in custody isn’t going to necessarily provide the long term changes required, but in some cases it’s going to have to happen,” he said.

He said he wished that young people were able to turn their lives around themselves and with the help of their community, but acknowledged it wasn’t happening with repeat offenders.

“We need to use the justice system to get what the community requires,” he said.

Despite bearing the cost of extra security measures at his dairy, Singh praised police, saying they were “doing a marvellous job”.

Supplied/Supplied Ravinder Singh says he now works in a cage after installing so many security features to stop ramraids and other robberies - but they have worked, he said.

But he said the thieves were smart. They would case stores, he said, and even video them before hitting them, and they would hit stores multiple times in quick succession before glass and other protective gear had been replaced.

He said he only wished police had more resources to catch what he estimated as the 60% of young offenders that weren’t being caught.

Last month, police said almost 70% of youth offenders had witnessed or been victims of family violence at very young ages. Dissociation from school and community had only hardened because of the pandemic.

Anastasia Meredith of Turn Your Life Around (TYLA) youth development trust said the core issue was poverty and locking the children up wouldn’t solve the issue.

Emily Ford/Stuff Anastasia Meredith (right) of Turn Your Life Around (TYLA) youth development trust said a lot of the kids came from broken homes and weren’t in education and there needed to be more resources for support.

“In my 22 years mostly as a social worker in south Auckland, I see it [poverty] got worse over the pandemic.”

The trust has sites in the Auckland suburbs of Ōtara and Avondale and tries to break the cycle of children being raised without support or food and turning to crime.

Meredith said she knew children who were doing ramraids or window washing not only to buy clothes, but also just to feed themselves.

“They don’t have to be locked up, there’s got to be interventions... the lock-up is not the answer, it is only going to create an angrier kid.

“You can’t fix 13 years of trauma in six months, 12 months.”

LIBBY WILSON/Waikato Times Oranga Tamariki’s youth justice director Ben Hannifin said youth residences weren’t a solution.

Meredith questioned what was going to happen with the children where police opposed bail as there wasn’t the space to hold them in Oranga Tamariki or other providers and said that they would likely go back into the environments that produced them, but with criminal records.

“They’re actually victims, they’re a product of their environment. Three generations of trauma,” she said.

Oranga Tamariki told Parliament in September its youth justice residences were at capacity and it could be contributing to more offending.

But, Ben Hannifin, Oranga Tamariki’s youth justice director, said holding offenders at the residences, which currently constituted around 120 beds in total, was really a last resort.

Hannifin said the community was already beginning to support the children and he hoped that with enough support the offending wouldn’t escalate into something more serious.

He said they weren’t a solution to dealing with youth offending itself, but did solve a problem for when the young offenders were too dangerous to be in the community.

Hannifin said ramraids were a third “wave” of youth offending that was driven by social media notoriety.

“In the last five years since OT has been around there’s been three [waves], aggravated robberies 2018-19 was quite a spike, then that dropped off, fleeing drivers last summer was a big thing... and then this is kind of third one we’ve experienced.”

He said where people weren’t getting love and attention in the home, they were trying to find it in friend groups and in social media.