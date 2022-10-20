One of ramraiders' favourite cars is being hunted to extinction on Hamilton streets

Easily stolen small Japanese cars including (clockwise from left) the Mazda Demio, Nissan Tiida and Toyota Aqua are amongst the most popular for use in ramraids.

The Mazda Demio is being hunted to extinction on the streets of Hamilton.

At least, that’s the impression chatting to Shannon Mills who has seen the aftermath of car thefts and ramraids as they roll into his collision repair yard in Frankton.

The Demio, alongside the Toyota Aqua, Mazda Atenza and Nissan Tiida, is one of the most commonly stolen vehicles in a teenage crime wave that has swept over Hamilton and Auckland this year.

It’s the worst year on record for this vehicular mayhem, with 254 ramraids being carried out in the first six months.

Then police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids (video first published on May 26, 2022).

Mills says while it’s true the Aqua is still an attractive prospect for thieves, the favoured models are old news to him.

This is because older models such as the Demio are turning up less frequently at his repair shop for theft related repairs, in part because they’ve been hunted to extinction by thieves.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Stolen Aquas, Tiidas, and Demios waiting to be scrapped at a Hamilton wreckers yard.

“The majority of these Aqua repairs are for one insurance company alone. I deal with AA, so I can’t say what might be out there at other repair shops.”

Aquas still receive a valuation from insurance companies that warrants them being repaired, he says.

“There’s still a good supply of Aquas. They’re insured between $9000-$12,000 dollars and insurance companies are still prepared to pay out to have them repaired,” Mills explains.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Mills Collision Repair Centre owner Shannon Mills says Toyota Aquas are still worth enough for insurance companies to repair, so there are still enough on the road for thieves to steal.

So why do thieves love these models?

Clive Matthew-Wilson, who edits the car review website dogandlemon.com, suggests ageing Japanese imports are particularly attractive to would-be ramraiders because designers don’t build with thieves in mind.

"Car thefts are rare in Japan, so older cars like the Mazda Demio don’t offer much protection from theft and are easy to start without a key. Car thieves share this information on social media.”

Mills echoes this sentiment.

“These cars are very easy to steal. You can break into them and get them going with little more than simple tools from the hardware store”, he says.

Yet they’re not getting away scot-free.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The broken ignition of a stolen Toyota Aqua at a Hamilton salvage yard.

From February 1 to September 30, 205 offenders have been arrested a total of 307 times for offences related to ramraiding – some of them more than once.

In total, 1229 charges have been laid in the Youth Court. With these charges ranging from burglary and theft to unlawful taking.

Ok, how do I thwart these thieves?

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police fingerprinting after a stolen Demio was used to ramraid Vape2Go in Hamilton.

Although arrests are being made, police still urge owners of these vehicles to take extra steps to secure their vehicles.

“This includes simple things such as purchasing a steering wheel lock, removing valuable items, locking your vehicle and parking it in a garage or driveway.”

However, Matthew-Wilson suggests some models of car may be best left unlocked.

“Smashed windows will be costly to fix, so if you own a cheap car, it may be smarter to remove your valuables and simply leave the car unlocked.”

Police also recommend people who require support with the necessary steps to protect their vehicles from being stolen contact their local police station for advice.