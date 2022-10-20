Police believe friends may be hiding person wanted in connection with Hawke's Bay homicide

Police believe a person wanted in connection with the homicide of Darcy Strickland is receiving help by friends to evade capture.

A homicide investigation was launched after Strickland, 29, and another person were found on Ramsey Cres, Flaxmere, about 11.45pm on Thursday, October 13, following reports of an assault.

Strickland died at the scene while the other person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries and was later discharged.

A 22-year-old-man appeared in the Hastings District Court this week charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A second person of interest was the subject of a police search at two addresses in Hawke’s Bay on Wednesday, one in Hastings and another in Bridge Pa.

The person was not located and Police believe he is receiving help or information from others.

On Thursday Police issued a statement to caution associates of this person.

“If you are found to be harbouring or assisting this individual, you are at risk of being charged yourself.

“We urge people to come forward and assist us with our inquiries into the death of Darcy Strickland, a much-loved son, brother, nephew and friend,” Police said.

Information can be given to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 221014/5396. Information can also be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.