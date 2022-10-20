Wanted Comancheros member reportedly arrested outside Thai shopping mall, handed over to FBI

A senior Comancheros member, who was arrested in Thailand, has already been handed over to the FBI and reportedly deported to the United States to face charges of his involvement in an international drug sting, according to the Bangkok Post.

Shane Elwood Ngakuru, 43, is one of the men who was wanted over alleged involvement in Operation Trojan Shield. His cousin, Duax Ngakuru is the international commander of the Comancheros and is reportedly in Turkey.

Stuff reported on Wednesday that Ngakuru had been arrested in Thailand following a joint operation involving the FBI and Thai police.

“He was arrested by Thai CIB in Samutprakan province early this morning,” Detective Inspector Paul Newman said on Wednesday.

Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej, chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), told the Bangkok Post, Ngakuru had entered Thailand legally in 2020, but had overstayed his welcome and was hiding in Phuket.

Ngakuru was running a number of businesses including a restaurant, tattoo parlour and fitness centre with his Thai wife, Pol Lt Gen Jirabhop Bhuridej said.

STUFF Police national organised crime group director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams briefs media after 35 people were arrested across the North Island.

However, after Ngakuru learnt of his arrest warrant he fled Phuket to Samut Prakan and was arrested outside a shopping mall, according to the report.

Ngakuru admitted to overstaying his visa and confirmed he was wanted by the New Zealand police, the Post reported.

Ngakuru has also already been deported to the United States to face charges.

A police spokesperson said both the United States and New Zealand had an interest in Ngakuru.

”The US has an extradition treaty with Thailand and this will facilitate Ngakuru’s removal from Thailand.

“New Zealand investigators will wait until the US legal process has concluded and a course of action becomes available to NZ Police,” the spokesperson said.

The June 2021 sting, codenamed Operation Trojan Shield, involved police swoops across 16 countries with more than 800 suspects arrested, aided by an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI.

The sting was part of a global crackdown on organised crime, described as the “world’s most sophisticated law enforcement action”.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Operation Trojan Shield saw drugs and money seized in New Zealand and across the globe.

More than 9kg of methamphetamine was seized, along with four guns, 14 vehicles and motorbikes, large quantities of cannabis and more than $1m in cash under the New Zealand based Operation Spyglass.

About 40 people in New Zealand were charged, including an entertainer.

Police worked with the FBI, as well as the Australian Federal Police.

New Zealand police said the FBI had created a closed encryption system, “AN0M”, to monitor people's communications, and for 18 months the alleged offenders were unwittingly using an FBI system to talk about their criminal behaviour.

The users believed their AN0M devices were protected from law enforcement by impenetrable encryption, police said.

Meanwhile, detectives were able to get hold of thousands of messages.

NZ POLICE/Supplied About 40 people were charged in New Zealand.

Court documents filed in the United States said AN0M had generated millions of dollars in profit by facilitating the criminal activity of transnational criminal organisations.

Distributors and agents described AN0M to potential clients as “designed by criminals for criminals”.

The documents said Ngakuru was a distributor of AN0M and was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering.

Stuff has sought comment from the FBI and the Thai Police.