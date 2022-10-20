Sparkles Jewellers owners shaken after daylight smash and grab

Sparkle Jewellers in Papatoetoe was robbed by a group on Thursday evening.

A jeweller in Papatoetoe, Auckland was victim to a smash and grab on Thursday evening, after a group of people robbed the store and assaulted a security guard.

Sparkles Jewellers, which has been on Great South Road since 2013, has been left in a shambles and its owners in shock after at least five people burgled them while a sixth person waited in a car.

The driver also attempted to run over the security guard and shop owner Gurmeet Singh while they waited outside after the door locked on the robbers.

To get out after filling their bags, the five people smashed the glass door with hammers and made their getaway.

Singh’s son, Navneet Shee, said his family are in a lot of shock but getting plenty of support from the community.

The store was busy on Thursday evening with Diwali festival under way. Two customers that were inside the store were shoved as they tried to flee – Shee knew them personally and checked later that they were okay.

Shee was inside the store trying to confront the robbers, to no avail. He said at least some people had quite large hammers.

“It always happens way too fast, way too quick,” he said.

Akul Goyal/Supplied Among the jewellery that was stolen are pieces of 20-carat gold, Navneet Shee said.

“They broke through our cabinets, jumped over the counters to get the stuff which is hanging in the back like chains and necklaces, and got all the Indian jewellery.

“They picked up rings, bracelets and put them into bags. They came towards me with a hammer, confronting me and I stepped back. Another one came at me and had a really big swing at me, and pushed a counter over.

“They tried to make a run for it, but the doors were locked, so they actually smashed the door on the way out and escaped.”

As he tried to defend the shop from being robbed, the security guard was attacked by the group on their way into the store and again on their way out where one person hit his face with a hammer.

Akul Goyal/Supplied “It always happens way too fast, way too quick,” Navneet Shee said.

The guard had been hired three months ago in a bid by the family to prevent a ramraid or attack, Shee said.

In a statement, Police said they were notified of a robbery at 5:20pm.

“It's reported a person working at the store was assaulted, and the offenders fled in a vehicle. Inquiries are ongoing to locate those involved,” Police said.

Sparkles Jewellers was established in 2006. In 2012, they were robbed at gunpoint and relocated the following year, thinking Great South Road would be safer.

“Clearly, we were wrong.”

Friend of the family Akul Goyal owns The Kitchen Warehouse, just 200 metres from the store and was on the scene moments after the burglary.

He said he believed the group had been scouting for stores in the area to hit.