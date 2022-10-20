Trespassers on a train overbridge cause train shutdown in Westfield, Papakura

Trespassers on an overbridge have forced Auckland Transport to switch off power to overhead rail lines.

Trains running between Westfield and Papakura in Auckland were on hold after trespassers were reported to be seen on an overbridge.

Auckland Transport switched off power to the section of overhead lines between the two stations for around 30 minutes, and delays and cancellations are now expected as trains return to their schedules.

Power was returned soon after 8pm.

In a statement, police said they were notified that a group of people were leaning over the overhead lines. But by the time police arrived on the scene, “they had moved on.”