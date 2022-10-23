Woman arrested for suitcase murders claimed she'd been stalked in Korea, TV show says

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

A TV show claims the woman arrested in South Korea over the children’s bodies found in suitcases in Auckland spent time in a mental health hospital.

I Want to Know, an investigative true-crime show on the Korean broadcaster SBS, aired an episode on the murders on Sunday morning (NZ time) after sending a TV crew to Auckland a fortnight ago.

The woman is currently being held in Seoul while awaiting an extradition hearing, which New Zealand police have made a formal application for. She was arrested in the South Korean city of Ulsan in September and, at the time, told waiting press that she hadn’t killed the children.

I Want to Know claimed the woman – who it said is the children’s mother – had been living in the Gangnam district in Seoul since 2018, the year she left New Zealand and arrived in Korea.

READ MORE:

* Woman arrested over children's bodies in suitcases could fight extradition

* New details about arrest of woman in South Korea over Auckland's suitcase murders case

* Suitcases containing children's bodies were moved a year before grim discovery



In December 2021, the woman went to hospital with stab wounds and evidence of rape and strangulation, the show claimed.

The woman sits in a car as she leaves Ulsan Jungbu police station in Ulsan, South Korea.

“Kim [pseudonym] claimed that she was stalked and sexually assaulted by a mysterious man and almost strangled to death.”

However, the Korean show claimed that police never found evidence of the alleged assaulter and instead thought the wounds were from self-harm.

So, Korean police placed the woman in a mental hospital, the show said.

Rayssa Almeida/RNZ Police and forensic experts load the two bodies into vehicle at Moncrieff Avenue in Clendon Park.

The woman’s husband, the father of the boy and girl who were found in the suitcase, died in late 2017 from cancer, Stuff revealed in August.

I Want to Know also said that the woman was the children’s mother.

Any details which would identify the children have been suppressed in New Zealand.

I Want to Know showed blurred images of the family. It investigated their life in New Zealand and what the woman had done on returning to Korea in 2018.

David White/Stuff Police set up a cordon on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park after the discovery of the bodies.

The woman’s mother, who still resides in New Zealand, and who the non-publication order is published on behalf of, is said to have been greatly surprised by the sudden disappearance of her daughter and grandchildren.

She was reportedly relieved after confirming that her daughter was still alive, the show claimed.

“She was later told that she had been admitted to a psychiatric hospital and that her daughter had no children when she contacted her,” the Korean show said.

I Want to Know said the woman lied to people about the children, either saying they were with her parents or at an orphanage.

The woman is accused of two counts of homicide. The bodies of the children were stored in suitcases in a storage locker for around four years before being found in August after an unwitting family won a storage unit auction.

I Want to Know also said the woman was contacted by SafeStore storage in October 2021 to say there was a problem with her payment. The money couldn’t be deposited to pay for the unit. SafeStore has been approached for comment.

The Korean show also contacted those who knew the woman after she returned to Seoul, and claimed they didn’t know she had been married or was a mother.

The show also revealed that the accused had returned to Korea to attend university after having moved to New Zealand at young age.

University friends of the woman said she spoke well and was active and ordinary, the show reported. The woman then later returned to New Zealand.

Police said they could not comment as the matter was before the courts.