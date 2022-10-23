Teen charged with murder after death of man in Wattle Downs, South Auckland

A 30-year-old man died at an address in Wattle Downs around midnight.

A 19-year-old has been charged after a 30-year-old man died following an incident in South Auckland overnight.

The 30-year-old man was killed just before midnight on Saturday in what police are calling a “family harm incident”.

Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said a 19-year-old man would appear the Manukau District Court on Monday, charged with murder.

“Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death, however continue to investigate the circumstances,” Adkin said.

If anyone was in the area at the time, that may have heard or seen the incident, they were asked to get in touch with police by calling 105 and quoting file 221023/8525.