Sex offender who raped while on parole to serve entire sentence

Serial rapist Beaudene Brady, pictured in 2008, must be released from prison by Christmas Day.

A sex offender who raped a woman in her home and a teen boy just weeks after being released on parole will be out of prison in time for Christmas dinner.

While he will be subject to extensive release conditions, he is still at high risk of offending despite more than a decade behind bars.

Beaudine Karepe Kariatana Brady​, 38, is spending the last months of his 14-year jail term in Whanganui Prison.

He is there because he raped an 18-year-old male in Kawerau in 2007, meeting the teen at a petrol station before asking him to join in on a walk home.

Brady then suggested a shortcut through an empty section, where he punched the teen in the head before raping him.

That took place 25 days after he was released on parole after serving six years of a nine-year term for raping a 51-year-old in her home in September 2001.

The Parole Board were required to release him at the time as he had served two-thirds of his sentence as there was no application from Corrections to keep him in prison.

The rules have since changed, with all inmates on long sentences required to show they are not an undue risk to the community before being released early.

Brady was declined early release when he appeared before the Parole Board in October, with a report provided to Stuff noting he must be released on Christmas Eve.

He will be subject to an extended supervision order – a court order giving Corrections the power to restrict where released offenders live, work and otherwise go – for at least the first five years of his release.

The board said Brady had completed extensive psychological treatment, but still remained at high risk of violent offending and moderate-to-high risk of sexual offending.

He was working with Corrections’ high-risk team to ensure he was released to appropriate accommodation and knew he needed help to transition back to life on the outside after so long in prison.

But the accommodation was full, so the board was not comfortable releasing him.

They did, however, think it appropriate for him to be released slightly before Christmas so he had time on parole before the “Christmas shutdown”.

He will next be considered for parole in November, with the board wanting him to take part in guided releases and a reintegration hui beforehand.

The board also wanted more detail of the conditions of his extended supervision order and any treatment plans.