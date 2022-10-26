Identity thief takes out bad debts in forensic accountant's name

Identity thief David Allen Davies stole a forensic accountant’s identity, using it to tick up bills with Vodafone and Spark.

A recidivist identity thief who infamously stole licencing details from Waka Kotahi will not serve extra jail time for stealing a forensic accountant’s details and using them to tick up debts with cellphone companies.

Normally, David Allan Davies​ would have to serve 11 months’ prison for fraudulently using someone else’s identity to create $6817 of debts with Spark and Vodafone in 2020.

But Judge Bruce Northwood​, who sentenced Davies in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, said that was not in balance with the sentence dolled out to Davies in August.

Back then, Davies was sentenced to two years, five months and two weeks’ prison for large-scale frauds which had their genesis in his time working for Waka Kotahi.

He used his position as an IT contractor to get himself off of a driving while disqualified charge, change car ownership details, create a fake driving licence and use other people’s identities to take out loans.

He managed to obtain $53,487 and attempted to obtain $98,000 between September 2018 and September 2020.

One person had $26,163.61 in bad debts taken out in their name by Davies and went from having a near-perfect credit score to having their home loan approval cancelled, no one wanting to hire him and his credit score being so bad he could not rent a house.

Cybercrime is the second least-reported crime, after sexual assault, according to the Crime and Victims Survey.

Davies claimed he was pressured into the crimes to pay a boarder’s drug debts, but the boarder said there was never any debt and Davies had his own drug use to support.

The forensic accountant, David Petterson​, told the court on Tuesday he hired Davies to do IT development and support, which required giving Davies identity details so he could set up various online platforms.

He never knew Davies used those details to create false accounts with Vodafone and Spark until debt collectors showed up.

“I trusted him to be professional, but he betrayed my trust.”

While he got the companies to cancel the debts against his name, the offending harmed his credit score which he was still struggling to get put back to normal.

The hit to his credit score could have significant implications for his forensic accountancy work, which had led to him giving evidence as an expert in court.

It also had implications for his other business dealings, while power companies turned him down for credit when he moved house.

Petterson spent 63 logged hours speaking to credit agencies, debt collectors and finance companies trying to get the record set straight, he said.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster said Davies’ offending had real consequences for his victims, but the crimes he was to be sentenced for on Tuesday should not add to the overall sentence.

The principle of totality – that an overall sentence for different kinds of offending is not out of balance to the seriousness of the crimes – meant the two frauds would, at most, add some weeks or months, he said.

The judge said Davies showed no remorse, while he claimed no connection with any underworld elements was behind the frauds this time.

Just like in August, the judge ordered no reparation as there was no prospect of it being paid.