Constable Matthew Hunt's killer fails to have 27-year jail sentence reduced

Eli Epiha was seen fleeing with guns after fatally shooting Constable Matthew Hunt. Viewers may find this video disturbing.

The man who shot two Auckland police officers, killing one, has failed to have his jail sentence reduced, with the Court of Appeal saying it was not manifestly excessive.

Eli Bob Sauni Epiha, 26, admitted murdering Constable Matthew Hunt – although maintained it was an unintentional killing – and injuring a member of the public when his car crashed in West Auckland on June 19, 2020.

He was then found guilty of attempting to murder Hunt’s partner, Constable David Goldfinch, and was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years behind bars by Justice Geoffrey Venning.

Earlier this month, Epiha appealed his sentence at the Court of Appeal with his lawyer saying it was “disproportionately harsh” and “crushing”.

But Auckland Crown Solicitor Brian Dickey told the Court of Appeal Epiha had no motive to fire the shots - “he was just killing”.

Epiha’s lawyer, Mark Edgar, submitted Justice Venning placed insufficient weight on his client’s personal circumstances and placed too much weight on the fact the offending involved killing a police officer, which resulted in a “disproportionately harsh” final sentence.

Edgar said Justice Venning should have placed more weight on the case of Daniel Luff, who was sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment for killing a policeman.

Edgar further submitted because the death of a police officer was not common in New Zealand, there was a lot of pressure on the jury and the judge to have some degree of deterrence.

The lawyer said this was a “crushing sentence” for a relatively young man and insufficient recognition was given to his guilty plea.