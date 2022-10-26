Moving vehicle death: Woman saw 'lifeless' man tumble from van, onto road

Cambodian national Kimleang Youn died after he fell from a vehicle.

A woman saw a “lifeless” man fall from a moving vehicle before the van drove off, making no attempt to slow down, a court has heard.

The man, Cambodian national Kimleang Youn, died from his injuries nearly a month after the Māngere incident.

Mesi Teo is now on trial at the High Court in Auckland, charged with manslaughter and failing to stop to ascertain injury. He has pleaded not guilty.

The Crown’s case is that Youn must have been so frightened that he felt safer to leave a moving vehicle than stay in a van with Teo, fearing violence.

READ MORE:

* Man jumped out of moving van because he feared for his life, Crown says

* Man charged over Auckland moving car death loses name suppression

* Man denies manslaughter of Kimleang Youn, who fell from moving car in Auckland

* Māngere moving vehicle death: Police seeking three people seen with van



Earlier in the day, both Youn and Teo had smoked methamphetamine together.

Teo, who is representing himself, told the jury in his brief opening statement that the police’s case against him was false and misleading and they had planted evidence.

NZ Police/Supplied Kimleang Youn died in 2021, nearly a month after falling from the van.

“These matters have caused me a lot of pain, heartache and suffering damages to myself,” Teo said.

On Wednesday, Sagrika Kumar told the court she was driving on Robertson Rd that night when she saw a grey van turn onto the road.

A short time later, she and her husband witnessed a man falling out of a car headfirst.

She initially thought the man might have been tied up as his body was “so lifeless”, but later saw he wasn’t.

The van drove off, making no attempt to stop, she said.

The couple pulled over to the side of the road and called emergency services. The man was in and out of consciousness at this point, she said.

There were no visible signs of blood, but the woman could see grazes on Youn’s elbows.

The trial before Justice Michael Robinson and a jury continues.