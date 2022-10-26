Security guard sent photos of corpses from Auckland University Medical School

A security guard who sent photos of corpses from the University of Auckland’s Medical School has been found guilty of misconduct.

Avishek Maharaj was working as a security technician at the University of Auckland when he sent pictures of a cadaver in an unzipped body bag to a woman.

The Complaints, Investigation and Prosecution Unit (CIPU) found Maharaj was guilty of misconduct as a result of serious breaches of security and privacy protocols and requirements of the university and his employer.

He was formally reprimanded and fined $600.

READ MORE:

* Security guard keeps licence after repeatedly punching patron

* Man sent 15-year-old explicit photo via messenging app

* Lawyer censured and suspended for 'abusive, misogynistic' emails to client’s ex-wife



In the recently released decision, Maharaj denied he sent the complainant pictures of a cadaver, but accepted he sent her the vice chancellor’s address and details of room layout.

He also accepted he took the complainant into secure areas and send her photos of security cameras and computer screenshots of work emails.

The woman said he sent her photographs on a messaging function where the photo is only viewable for a short time period.

STUFF The pandemic has pushed up demand for security guards everywhere from retail stores and supermarkets to schools and libraries.

She provided the CIPU copies of the messages sent and received before and after the photos were sent.

“These clearly show that she received images that she found disturbing.”

Maharaj claimed the only photos he sent was of a plastic skeleton wearing a wig or Christmas hat.

P McConnell found Maharaj took a photo of at least one cadaver.

“I am therefore satisfied that a reasonable person would consider Mr Maharaj’s conduct to be disgraceful wilful or reckless. I accordingly conclude that Mr Maharaj was also guilty of misconduct.”

At the hearing, Maharaj said he was “very sorry” for what he did, however McConnell said he’d seen “little genuine remorse for his actions”.

“Throughout the process he has largely blamed the complainant for his breaches and justified his actions by saying she was barraging him with text messages while he was working and wanting to know what he was doing.”

McConnell accepted Maharaj had suffered financially after he voluntarily stood down from his job.

He was banned from working at the university and given a final warning from his employer.