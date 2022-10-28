Difficult Conversations: Your views on ramraids and youth crime
Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.
Friday’s topic was ramraids and the apparent spate of youth crimes across New Zealand. This stream was closed at 5pm, but you can read the conversation below.
Ramraids, car thefts, street fights, and the hoodrat subculture are front and centre of news reports, community conversations and police work right now. Over 2000 charges have been laid in Auckland and Hamilton in relation to ramraids alone, which are being committed by a ‘cohort’ of youths. The majority of the offenders are under the age of 20, many are under 17.
A number of businesses have been repeatedly hit by ramraids, which are often then filmed and shared on social media. A range of stores have been targeted, including dairies, malls, and petrol stations.
Hamilton city’s mayor Paula Southgate has said she was “underwhelmed” by the Government's response to requests for more help.
Stuff reporter Blair Ensor reported on Wednesday that children in stolen cars in Christchurch appeared to have deliberately opened their doors to knock cyclists off. In one such incident, a man was seriously injured, while others, like Zaneta Tumova have been left battered and bruised. Out-of-control, thrill seeking children, some as young as 10, have propelled car thefts in Canterbury to record highs.
Shopkeepers near Christchurch’s central bus exchange say they have been terrorised daily by gangs of young shoplifters – who look to be aged anywhere from 8 to 16 – while commuters have witnessed assaults and robberies.
A 2019 report from Oranga Tamariki found 88% of those in youth justice facilities reoffend within 12 months of release.
Please comment with your views on current youth crime and ramraids in the section below.
By the numbers
- There were 57 ramraids across the nation in April, almost two a day – setting the record for the highest number in a month.
- Police believe the spate in ramraids began around the same time as the increase in school non-attendance – in October 2021. At the time, police determined 88% of ramraiders were under the age of 20, with many under the age of 17.
- In Auckland, 1036 charges have been laid against 142 young people since May.
- In Waikato, 1229 charges have been filed against 205 young people.
- Charges range from burglary, robbery and unlawful taking offences to ramraids and smash-and-grab offending. In many cases, individuals are facing multiple charges.
- Police data shows an uptick since the start of 2022 in the number of proceedings (alleged crimes) committed by people aged 10-19, but until now the overall trend has been steadily falling since at least 2014. Despite the reversal, the most recent monthly data is still about half what it was in 2014.
- There are now more than 8600 children aged 5 to 16 who are not receiving education, and non-enrolment has increased by 70%.
The history
- In April, video surfaced of stolen cars smashing through Auckland’s Ormiston shopping centre, followed by about a dozen people on foot. Multiple offenders entered three stores and stole a number of electronic devices and clothes. Two 15-year-olds were charged with burglary and a third person was been referred to Youth Aid following the ramraid.
- Ramraids have continued across New Zealand since then, including one at a Christchurch dairy last month, which left the owner calling for bollards to be installed outside stores to protect them.
- Other youth crimes are also causing issues. On September 10, one teenager was left “bruised and battered” and another received a “martial arts-style” kick to the head during a robbery outside a Christchurch mall.
- Amid a spate of youth crime, Oranga Tamariki has told Parliament its youth justice residences are at capacity and this could be contributing to more offending.
Why it matters
- Youth crime is impacting individual victims, businesses and organisations.
- The futures of those doing the crime could be at risk.
- Pressure is being put on the youth justice system, with the added risk that youth offenders may become adult offenders.
- Businesses are suffering financially, and the prospect of being hit by crime is making some feel unsafe at work.
The breakdown
- Multiple theories exist on how to stop youth crime, or the reasons why it is occurring. Many experts have weighed in on why it may be prevalent, including suggesting truancy from school, and mental health challenges may be factors.