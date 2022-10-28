Difficult Conversations: Your views on ramraids and youth crime

Police are investigating after a group of thieves raided the Stewart Dawson’s jewellery shop at Westfield St Lukes. (Video first published on September 21, 2022)

Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.

Friday’s topic was ramraids and the apparent spate of youth crimes across New Zealand. This stream was closed at 5pm, but you can read the conversation below.

Ramraids, car thefts, street fights, and the hoodrat subculture are front and centre of news reports, community conversations and police work right now. Over 2000 charges have been laid in Auckland and Hamilton in relation to ramraids alone, which are being committed by a ‘cohort’ of youths. The majority of the offenders are under the age of 20, many are under 17.

A number of businesses have been repeatedly hit by ramraids, which are often then filmed and shared on social media. A range of stores have been targeted, including dairies, malls, and petrol stations.

Hamilton city’s mayor Paula Southgate has said she was “underwhelmed” by the Government's response to requests for more help.

Stuff reporter Blair Ensor reported on Wednesday that children in stolen cars in Christchurch appeared to have deliberately opened their doors to knock cyclists off. In one such incident, a man was seriously injured, while others, like Zaneta Tumova have been left battered and bruised. Out-of-control, thrill seeking children, some as young as 10, have propelled car thefts in Canterbury to record highs.

Shopkeepers near Christchurch’s central bus exchange say they have been terrorised daily by gangs of young shoplifters – who look to be aged anywhere from 8 to 16 – while commuters have witnessed assaults and robberies.

A 2019 report from Oranga Tamariki found 88% of those in youth justice facilities reoffend within 12 months of release.

