'Get off the road': Third cyclist reports being 'deliberately' knocked off her bike

Several cyclists in Christchurch have been knocked off their bikes by motorists in recent days. (File photo)

Zaneta Tumova was cycling home from work in Christchurch on Tuesday evening when she heard the sound of two cars speeding up behind her.

A young woman in the first car yelled for her to “get the f… off the road” as they drove past her on Centaurus Rd in St Martins. Moments later, about 6.15pm, she was knocked from her bike by a second vehicle that was following closely behind, seemingly in convoy.

Tumova, 47, a physio assistant at Christchurch Hospital, suffered cuts and bruises in the incident, but was otherwise OK. It could have been much worse, she said.

“It was definitely a deliberate act.”

Police are investigating two similar incidents in Christchurch, as out of control, thrill seeking youngsters, some as young as 10, propel car thefts in the wider Canterbury region to near record levels.

About the same time Tumova was hit, a man was knocked from his bike on the same stretch of road by a stolen car that police believe was being driven by a child.

He was seriously injured.

Two days earlier, about 12.15pm on Monday on Daniels Rd, Redwood, a cyclist was knocked from her bike in similar circumstances. She suffered moderate injuries.

Les Rattray, a witness to the Daniels Rd incident, said the car that hit the woman appeared to be full of youths. Immediately before the crash, he saw the vehicle speeding with the rear passenger door open. It then appeared to veer towards the cyclist.

Tumova first contacted Stuff on Wednesday afternoon, before Stuff revealed concerns young car thieves were deliberately knocking people off their bikes by driving into them with open doors.

At that time, she said she could not tell if she was hit by the door of the car, or whether the occupants got close enough to push her over.

Whatever the case, “it was a funny impact”, and happened very quickly.

Tumova said she did not contact police immediately – as a former nurse she knew she was nott badly injured, and did not feel like she had much information, such as a number plate, that would help identify those responsible.

The following day, after reading about the other cyclist who was badly injured on the same stretch of road about the same time, she tried to report the incident using police’s non-emergency 105 number. The call taker suggested she go to a police station to make a formal complaint, but she was busy with work and did not have time to do that.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Police are yet to arrest the drivers involved in the recent Christchurch incidents. (File photo)

Tumova said she had been too sore to cycle to work since the incident, but it wouldn’t deter her from returning to the road, which she hoped to be able to do on Friday.

She did, however, worry about the safety of the many Cashmere High School children who biked along Centaurus Rd.

More than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across the district in August – about twice what was considered normal a few years ago.

The numbers have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by young people, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

Frustrated frontline cops say a change in the police’s pursuit policy nearly two years ago has left them largely powerless to stop children once they’re behind the wheel.

Instead, they often have to sit back and watch as the youths – some of whom can barely see over the steering wheel – speed, weave in and out of traffic, run red lights and drive on the wrong side of the road.

In some instances, the young car thieves have been known to deliberately ram, nudge or cut off other motorists, as they try to impress their passengers and followers on social media with increasingly reckless behaviour.

Police sources said they feared it was just a matter of time before an innocent member of the public was killed.

About 3.30am on Saturday, a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old crashed on Stanmore Rd, to the east of central Christchurch. The 15-year-old front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Two others in the back seat, aged 10 and 13, emerged unscathed.

Before the crash, police had signalled for the car to stop, but it sped off. The officers did not give chase, police said.

Young people from across the social spectrum have become involved in stealing cars, lured in by the excitement of driving and the rush of breaking the law and trying not to be caught, a police source said.

In December 2020, police changed their fleeing driver policy so that safety was prioritised over catching offenders immediately.

Under the revised policy, only scenarios where there is an immediate and obvious threat to life – such as a kidnapping or an active shooter – might justify a pursuit.

The police’s fleeing driver policy is again under review.

