Three youths arrested as cyclists 'deliberately' knocked off bikes

Several cyclists in Christchurch have been knocked off their bikes by motorists in recent days. (File photo)

Three children have been arrested after a man was allegedly knocked off his bike by a stolen car and seriously injured in Christchurch.

The collision on Centaurus Rd in Hillsborough on Tuesday evening is one of at least three similar incidents in Christchurch this week where it’s suspected cyclists were deliberately targeted by young car thieves.

Some of the victims are thought to have been knocked from their bikes by cars driving by them with open doors.

The incidents come as out-of control, thrill-seeking youths, some as young as 10, have propelled car thefts in the wider Canterbury region to near record levels.

Christchurch metro area commander, Superintendent Lane Todd said the three young people were arrested on Thursday in relation to Tuesday’s hit-and-run. Police were still looking for a fourth offender, but were following “positive lines of inquiry”, he said.

About the same time the man was knocked off his bike and seriously injured on Centaurus Rd, Zaneta Tumova was cycling home from work along the same road and heard the sound of two cars speeding up behind her.

Stuff Christchurch police metro commander Lane Todd says they have arrested three youths in relation to the Centaurus Rd incident (file photo).

A young woman in the first car yelled for her to “get the f… off the road” as they drove past her on Centaurus Rd in St Martins. Moments later, about 6.15pm, she was knocked from her bike by a second vehicle that was following closely behind, seemingly in convoy.

Tumova, 47, a physio assistant at Christchurch Hospital, suffered cuts and bruises in the incident, but was otherwise OK. It could have been much worse, she said.

“It was definitely a deliberate act.”

Tumov said she could not tell if she was hit by the door of the car, or whether the occupants got close enough to push her over.

Whatever the case, “it was a funny impact”, and happened very quickly.

Tumova said she called police’s non-urgent 105 number to try and report the incident and was told to go to a police station and make a formal complaint. She had not had time to do so, she said.

Two days earlier, about 12.15pm on Monday on Daniels Rd, Redwood, a cyclist was knocked from her bike in similar circumstances. She suffered moderate injuries.

Les Rattray, a witness to the Daniels Rd incident, said the car that hit the woman appeared to be full of youths. Immediately before the crash, he saw the vehicle speeding with the rear passenger door open. It then appeared to veer towards the cyclist.

Mark Taylor/Stuff Police are yet to arrest the drivers involved in the recent Christchurch incidents. (File photo)

Police previously said an investigation into that incident was ongoing.

More than 400 vehicles were reported stolen across Canterbury in August – about twice what was considered normal a few years ago.

The numbers have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year.

Many of the cars are thought to have been stolen by youths, who then drive them like maniacs, use them to commit crimes such as ramraids, and post videos of their antics on social media platforms, including TikTok and Snapchat.

In some instances, the young car thieves have been known to deliberately ram, nudge or cut off other motorists, as they try to impress their passengers and followers on social media with increasingly reckless behaviour.

Earlier this week, police sources said they feared it was just a matter of time before an innocent member of the public was killed.

In a statement, Todd said the drivers of youth offending were “often numerous and very complex, and the best solutions require multiple agencies, including police, to work together to find alternative resolutions”.

“Police’s role is very clear. We have an obligation to the community, and we will respond, investigate, apprehend, and hold people to account.

“Interactions with these young people indicate that the vast majority have been involved in some form of family harm, and it is almost certain many have been exposed to violence from a young age, as either victims or witnesses.”

There was a small group of youths who were repeatedly offending and inflicting a large amount of harm, often at more than one location, Todd said.

Their motivation was often money, peer pressure or social media fame.

“Many are not engaged in education and attendance at school is irregular or difficult to determine,” Todd said.

“Police continue to ask the community to make contact if they have any information about this ongoing offending and encourage parents or families of those involved to reach out to police and work through possible solutions to help break the cycle of offending.”

About 3.30am on Saturday, a stolen car driven by a 15-year-old crashed on Stanmore Rd, to the east of central Christchurch. The 15-year-old front seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle and suffered critical injuries. Two others in the back seat, aged 10 and 13, emerged unscathed.

Before the crash, police had signalled for the car to stop, but it sped off. The officers did not give chase, police said.

The most commonly stolen cars in Canterbury are Toyota Aqua, Nissan Tiida, Mazda Demio and Mazda Atenza.

Tips to stop your car being stolen:

Lock your car, and never leave your car unattended with the keys in it.

Park off the street, out of sight, or in a secure parking facility.

Fit an alarm or immobiliser and use a steering lock.

Members of the public should contact police on 111 if they see suspicious activity around cars, or call 105 after the fact.