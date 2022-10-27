Police charged over fatal crash which left speed camera van operator critically hurt

Worksafe has charged the New Zealand Police under the Health and Safety at Work Act in relation to a crash which critically injured a speed camera van operator.

The crash took place on Upper Harbour Highway (SH18) near Greenhithe on Auckland’s North Shore in August 2021, when a grey Subaru Forrester hit the back of a speed camera van parked on the side of the motorway.

The 58-year-old driver of the Subaru died at the scene, while the police civilian employee in the van, aged 72 at the time, was critically injured.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor of the Waitematā Criminal Investigation Branch said at the time the speed camera van was parked away from traffic lanes, in line with police policy.

“The van has been hit from behind by a grey Subaru Forester, which has veered off the highway and crashed into the parked van.”

On Wednesday, WorkSafe confirmed it had charged the police under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

“No individuals have been charged, as the matter relates to New Zealand Police as a person conducting a business or undertaking [PCBU],” a spokesperson said.

The act states that a PCBU must ensure the health and safety of its workers so far as is reasonably practicable.

It also states that it is an offence to expose workers to risk of death or serious injury and anyone convicted could be fined up to $1.5 million.

A police spokesperson said it would defend the charge in court.

They added that the employee hurt in the crash remains off work and is recovering from their injuries.

The death of the Subaru driver was referred to the Coroner, who will determine the circumstances of the crash.

WorkSafe and police could not comment further as the matter is before the North Shore District Court.