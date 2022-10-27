Killer Beez associate avoids jail in effort to 'break the cycle' after Ōtara shootings

A number of houses were shot at in Ōtara, south Auckland in November 2020.

A Killer Beez associate who admitted his part in tit-for-tat shootings, which included shooting shooting at houses amid escalating gang tensions in south Auckland has been sentenced to home detention in what a judge has described as an opportunity to break the cycle.

William Nelson-Bell, 19, previously admitted shooting at houses in Ōtara, knowing danger to life was likely to result. He also admitted aggravated burglary and participating in an organised criminal group.

Justice Pheroze Jagose sentenced him to one year home detention at a rehabilitation centre.

The tit-for-tat shootings began in November 2020, after Killer Beez gang member Michael Crawford had his patch and motorbike taken by members of the Tribesmen gang.

There were four drive-by shootings, as well as armed home invasion of addresses associated with the Tribesmen.

SUPPLIED Michael Crawford had his Killer Beez gang patch taken which sparked the shootings.

Justice Jagose said Nelson-Bell was a member of the gang’s Facebook Messenger group chat where the shootings were coordinated.

Nelson-Bell was arrested days later when he was driving one of the car’s involved.

The teen said he was caught up in the offending and watched from the car.

The court heard Nelson-Bell had limited insight into the cause of his offending, but had an exceptionally dysfunctional childhood which led to affiliation with the Killer Beez.

Nelson-Bell has been on electronically-monitored bail at the Grace Foundation, which has reinforced his responsibility to himself and is at a pivotal moment in his rehabilitation.

“Your choice to avoid offending was impaired, Your background disadvantage can be seen across generations of your family,” Justice Jagose said.

“Your continued attendance at Grace Foundation appears to offer an opportunity to break the cycle.”

Justice Jagose warned Nelson-Bell if he offended again he would never see discounts to this scale, but the time for intervention was now.

Stuff Houses associated with the Tribesmen were targeted. (File photo)

Prosecutor Chris Howard submitted this was serious violent offending and Nelson-Bell’s primary driver was his gang involvement with the Killer Beez.

The court heard Nelson-Bell refused to discuss his gang affiliation with a pre-sentence report writer and was still considered high risk of reoffending.

Howard submitted the community needed protection after this brazen offending.

Nelson-Bell’s lawyer Victoria Letele asked Justice Jagose to consider a sentence of home detention to keep him on a path of rehabilitation.

Letele submitted Nelson-Bell was trying to distance himself from the gang.

“He’s trying everything he can to change the path,” Letele said.

At Crawford’s sentencing, Justice Grant Powell said it was good luck no one was injured or killed during the incidents, given the guns involved.

“A group of people, led by Mr Crawford, considered they were entitled to storm through communities in Ōtara, shooting wildly and recklessly as if they owned the place,” Justice Powell said.

He described an atmosphere of fear in south Auckland and a “reign of terror” instituted by the Killer Beez and Tribesmen.