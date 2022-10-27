Dilworth abuse inquiry extends deadline after interviews with 90 people

Former governor-general Dame Silvia Cartwright is heading the inquiry into historical sexual abuse at Dilworth School.

The inquiry into child sex abuse at Auckland’s Dilworth School has already interviewed 90 people but will not meet its initial reporting deadline by the end of the year.

In an email to those registered with the inquiry, heads Dame Silvia Cartwright and human rights lawyer Frances Joychild, KC, say 219 people have registered so far.

The vast majority of those, 143, have been old boy survivors.

A further 76 people, including family members, former staff and board members, have also registered.

“Our focus is also turning to interviews with known offenders, staff, board members, and other individuals of interest,” the email says.

SUPPLIED Former Dilworth principal Dr Murray Wilton, giving evidence at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

The inquiry heads say they’ve boosted staff levels to get through the workload. As well as interviews, they are reviewing a “large” number of documents and have been monitoring evidence given at the recent public Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care hearings.

Last week the royal commission heard from former headmaster Murray WIlton and former trust board chairperson Derek Firth.

“In putting our processes in place, it has been important to us to put old boy survivors and their wellness first, and take the time and care required to support them through their involvement in the inquiry,” the email says.

Cartwright and Joychild say a new end date has been set for May 2023 but, failing that, the inquiry has set a further date in August.

They thanked all those who had registered so far.

“We particularly thank old boy survivors and acknowledge the strength and courage so many have shown in their interactions with us.”

The network of more than 130 survivors taking a class action against their former school questioned the validity of the time frame when the terms of reference were finalised back in June.

Anyone wishing to give information to the inquiry can do so through the website, by emailing contact@dilworthinquiry.org.nz or by calling the inquiry on 0800 888 743 from 9am-5pm on weekdays.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.