A simple 'hello' could help tackle retail crime, says new police unit

Then police Minister Poto Williams announces $6m will go towards installing bollards, alarms and fog cannons in stores to combat ramraids (video first published on May 26, 2022).

A simple ‘hello’ may stop thieves in their tracks, according to a retail crime prevention expert who says small businesses need to get creative about how they thwart thefts and ramraids.

“We know this from speaking to offenders, that if they’re greeted at the door it has a large deterrent effect on them,” says Matthew Tierney, manager of the police’s National Retail Investigation Support Unit.

“There are several companies out there now who employ people solely to meet and greet with exactly that purpose in mind.”

This sort of out-of-the-box thinking is part of the overview approach taken by the unit, which was set up last November in response to pleas from the retail sector.

Tierney, a 16-year police veteran who came back in January to manage the unit, says one of the biggest challenges is that it’s impossible to predict what viral crime trend will hit next.

“We know what the current trends are, but we don’t know what trends might be coming. So it’s about having a look at your whole environment and considering, what are the things you can do to make your location less appealing to criminals?”

A major focus for retailers is preventing ramraids, where stolen cars are used to smash through shopfronts so burglaries can be carried out. It’s a violent trend that’s become popular amongst young offenders who post their criminal exploits on social media.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Michael Hill Jeweller in Takapuna has been targeted by multiple smash-and-grabs in recent months.

Tierney says there are options to make it “difficult or impossible” to commit burglaries using a vehicle.

Bollards are one of the most effective deterrents, although they’re not always possible because of other services on the footpath.

“There are companies out there that are using concrete blocks, or planter boxes, or benches, that sort of thing, to really create a more difficult environment to commit that kind of offending.”

Another option for preventing ramraids is to design buildings so that shop floors are two or three steps above pavement level, which means “that you can’t get a car in, because it’s too high”.

Leon Law/Supplied CCTV footage from when a Stihl Shop was ramraided in Auckland's Mount Albert in June 2022.

Tierney says fog cannons also help, although they’re an expensive option, and CCTV is useful if would-be offenders can see that their movements are being caught on camera.

“Store design can be a big thing as well, around black spots within stores, or areas that offenders can hide in. What I say when I speak to retailers is that we want to try and bring crime out of the shadows and make it much more visible.

“We know from talking to offenders that they don’t like that, and they’ll go to the next store that doesn’t have that situation.”

It’s also important, Tierney says, to make sure staff are engaged and feel safe.

“Staff are scared, worried about situations and what could happen,” he says.

“So probably the key takeaway at this point in time would be to invest the time in your staff, and invest time in training them, running scenarios, that kind of stuff, so that they’re more comfortable if something does happen. That will pay dividends.”

The National Retail Investigation Support Unit has worked to tackle the worst retail offenders, taking an overview approach to identity patterns of behaviour across different police districts.

“Since we went live with staff in June, we’ve dealt with over 70 offenders, and laid nearly 600 charges in relation to them,” says Tierney.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police say one of the biggest challenges is that it’s impossible to predict what viral crime trend will hit next.

It’s been a very wild ride, and there’s certainly a lot to be learned.”

Tierney says most serial retail offenders dealt with by the unit are adults, although it’s clear that some offences such as ramraids are “predominantly a youth problem”.

“For the older people that are committing prolific shop thefts, motivation might be simply living, that’s how they support themselves.

“But for the younger people social media notoriety drives a lot of it.”

Matthew Tierney will speak at the Recon 22 Retail Conference in Auckland on Thursday, November 3. The conference is hosted by Property Council New Zealand with the theme City Shapers: Back to the Future.