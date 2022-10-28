Gang member arrested after more than $1 million worth of meth found in Auckland

More than $1m worth of meth was found at a property in Māngere.

A Comancheros gang member has been arrested after more than a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine was found at a property in Auckland.

Police working on Operation Cobalt, a dedicated task force set up to disrupt illegal gang activity, made the discovery while searching a property in Māngere last week, Detective Inspector Lloyd Schmid said.

Officers were conducting searches in relation to a September firearms event in Auckland City at the time.

At the Bader Drive address, police located four kilograms of meth, with an estimated street value of more than $1.1m, as well as more than a kilogram of what is believed to be a meth ingredient.

NZ Police/Supplied A 34-year-old patched Comancheros gang member has been charged with possession of illegal drugs and a prohibited magazine.

“A prohibited magazine, cannabis and nearly $8,000 in cash were also found at the property,” Schmid said.

A 34-year-old patched Comancheros gang member has been arrested and charged with possession and supply of meth, amphetamine and cannabis and with illegal possession of a prohibited magazine.

NZ Police/Supplied More than $8000 worth of cash was seized.

He will face the Manukau District Court.

Schmid said police were still investigating the September firearms incident.