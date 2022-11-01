Korean extradition trial date set for Auckland suitcase homicide suspect

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The extradition hearing for the woman arrested in connection with the deaths of two children, whose bodies were found in suitcases in Auckland, is set to happen in a fortnight.

The 42-year-old woman was arrested in September in the Korean city of Ulsan in connection with the deaths of a boy and girl, whose bodies were discovered inside suitcases at a home in Auckland’s Clendon Park in August.

The suitcases had been won at a storage unit auction.

Police set up a cordon on Moncrieff Ave in Clendon Park after the discovery of the bodies.

Korean media is reporting to woman will face the extradition review in the Seoul High Court on November 14.

New Zealand authorities have sought to have the woman returned to Aotearoa to face prosecution and had until October 30 to file the formal request.

The South Korean Ministry of Justice last week ordered the Seoul High Prosecutor’s Office to file a request for extradition trial after they received the extradition request from NZ Justice Minister Kiri Allan.

In a statement, the Korean ministry said it had reviewed evidence submitted by NZ police which had satisfied “probable cause to believe that the suspect committed the extraditable crime”.

A family unwittingly won the two suitcases containing the children’s remains from an online storage unit auction from SafeStore in Papatoetoe before taking the bags home and making the grisly find.

Stuff revealed in August that the children’s father had died in November 2017, when the boy and girl were alive and 5 and 8 years old.

A New Zealand woman was detained in Ulsan, South Korea, on September 15 in relation to two bodies found in suitcases in Auckland in August.

The woman, a New Zealand citizen but born in Korea, returned to Korea in the second half of 2018.

In October, a Korean investigative crime TV show revealed the woman had spent time in a mental hospital in 2021 after alleging she had been stalked and raped and had stab wounds on her body.

“Kim [pseudonym] claimed that she was stalked and sexually assaulted by a mysterious man and almost strangled to death.”

However, the Korean show claimed that police never found evidence of the alleged assaulter and instead thought the wounds were from self-harm.

So, Korean police placed the woman in a mental hospital, the show said.

Any details which would identify the children have been suppressed in New Zealand.