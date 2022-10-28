Police officer suffers moderate injuries in head-on car crash

A damaged police car is assessed at the intersection of Rangitīkei St and Tremaine Ave.

A police officer has suffered moderate injuries after a head-on car crash in Palmerston North.

The collision happened at the intersection of Tremaine Ave and Rangitikei St at about 2.45pm, a police media spokesperson said.

The other motorist fled the scene at speed, but police located them just after 4pm, and they were arrested.

The crash caused a traffic jam at the busy intersection, and delayed buses leaving nearby Palmerston North Boys’ High School. Police were asking motorists to avoid the area while the scene was being examined.

READ MORE:

* One person dead after crash in central Auckland

* Seven burglaries in 90 minutes in the Waikato, police investigating

* Man was four times over limit when he crashed on highway



David Unwin/Stuff Traffic at a standstill at the intersection of Rangitīkei St and Tremaine Ave following a collision involving a police car.

A witness, standing near the intersection when the crash happened, said the police car crashed into a black SUV it was pursuing.

Another eyewitness of the crash, who wanted to remain anonymous, said a car driving along Tremaine Ave attempted to turn left onto Rangitīkei St when it hit the police car with “full on” impact.

“They were both travelling at probably 60 kilometres per hour or so. It was a good smash.”

David Unwin/Stuff A witness says the police car hit a black SUV it was pursuing.

The witness said about five other police cars then arrived.

The crashed police car was left with a badly damaged front-right wheel.

Stuff received several reports from the public of significant traffic congestion around Tremaine Ave and the nearby suburb Cloverlea following the crash.