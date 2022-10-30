Police search for vehicle after man found dead in Whangārei

Police were searching for a dark-coloured Nissan Navara as pictured. Image altered by police with blurring of licence plate.

Police are asking for sightings of a dark-coloured 2021 Nissan Navara after a homicide investigation was launched following the discovery of a dead man in Whangārei.

Police were called to Edge St in Onerahi around 3pm on October 27, where they found a man dead.

Whangārei CIB Detective Inspector Bridget Doell said the team was interested in the movements of the vehicle in the Whangārei and Onerahi areas on October 26 and 27.

The vehicle was believed to have also gone through Kawakawa and Kaitaia over the past few days.

“We are interested in that vehicle, and in identifying any occupants, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiry team,” Doell said in a statement.

“We know there are still a number of people in the community with information related to the man's death who are yet to come forward – we urge them to do the right thing and contact police.”

Anyone found withholding information or found to be assisting the person responsible could end up facing serious charges themselves, she said.

We are determined to hold the person(s) responsible to account, Doell said.

Police said they are not in a position to provide further details about the identity of the man who was killed at this time.

Police asked for anyone with information to contact them via the 105 phone service, online at police.govt.nz/use-105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

At least 65 people have died in suspicious or homicidal circumstances in New Zealand so far in 2022.

At the same time last year there had been 57 suspected homicides. Last year's toll closed at 72.

On average there are 71 homicides in New Zealand each year. The rate of 1.3 homicides per 100,000 people is above the OECD median of 0.95 per 100,000.

The Homicide Report's data is provisional and may change depending on the outcome of investigations and court cases.