Police lay murder charge after man found dead in Northland's Onerahi

Police have charged a 42-year-old man with murder following a homicide investigation in Onerahi in Northland.

A body was found at a home on Thursday afternoon, Detective Inspector Bridget Doell of the Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch said.

The accused was due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Monday to face the charge.

Police earlier said they were called to Edge St about 3pm on Thursday, where they found a man dead.

Police were continuing to provide support to the victim’s family as they dealt with their loss, Doell said.

Police were still appealing for the public to assist with the inquiry and acknowledged those who had already come forward with information, she said.

On Sunday, police asked the public for sightings of a dark-coloured 2021 Nissan Navara in relation to the investigation.

Doell said the investigation team was interested in the movements of the vehicle in the Whangārei and Onerahi areas on October 26 and 27.

The vehicle was believed to have also gone through Kawakawa and Kaitaia over the past few days.

Information can be provided to police by calling 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.