Sofitel shooting: Gang member admits daylight shooting at luxury Auckland hotel

Police swarmed the Sofitel in downtown Auckland after a shooting linked to a feud between the Head Hunters and Mongols (first published April 2021).

A Head Hunters gang member charged over a daylight shooting at the Auckland Sofitel hotel has pleaded guilty.

Hone Hawira Reihana appeared at the High Court at Auckland via a video link on Tuesday.

He admitted a charge of discharging a firearm at a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Justice Simon Moore remanded him in custody to appear for sentencing later this year.

READ MORE:

* Sofitel shooting: 19 arrests as cops wrap up investigation into Mongols vs Head Hunters gang war

* Sofitel Hotel shooting: Man and woman arrested, search for gang member continues



On April 15, 2021, armed police were called to the hotel in central Auckland after witnesses reported hearing gunfire from the lobby and seeing three masked men running from the building.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Police were called to the Sofitel in April 2021 after reports of gunfire.

No-one was injured.

Reihana is a patched Head Hunter member.

At the time, Police Minister Poto Williams had said the incident was linked to conflict between the Mongols and Head Hunters gangs.

A number of other defendants are set to go to trial next week over the shooting.